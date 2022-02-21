Kyle Kemper - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s half-brother:



“Invoking the Emergencies Act is reckless and unjustified,” he told the Toronto Sun in an interview Tuesday with Joe Warmington. “By threatening the bank accounts of all convoy supporters, they are setting a tyrannical precedent and these actions should be condemned regionally, nationally, and internationally. This will sow distrust in our financial institutions.”



"To Justin I have a simple message: ‘Go talk with the people. Engage versus enrage."



Trudeau has not hidden his disdain for the truckers’ protest, calling participants everything from racists to tinfoil hats. Kemper said such insults are unfair and untrue.



“One of the inspiring things about the convoy has been the message of love and non-violence combined with an awareness that opponents of the convoy will use deception as a tool to discredit the movement: Provocateurs, infiltrators, etc.,” said Kemper. “This is non-violent, and they categorically condemn the use of violence, intimidation, deception, and hateful rhetoric.”



The younger brother thinks the older one should open his eyes.



“My brother, the majority of media, and those who are supporting and profiting from the narrative, would be wise to learn lessons from the convoy and embrace these values instead of smearing it,” said Kemper. “The government narrative no longer resonated with a large number of Canadians and this convoy movement has been an opportunity for those with doubts and concerns to come together and realize they are not alone.”



Kyle said he believes “when people recognize that fear has been weaponized against them as a result of a coordinated global effort” they rebel against it and start “asking questions and questioning the leadership that has been behind the narrative.”



“Canada is a nation divided right now,” said Kemper. “The political spectrum has shifted from right and left to freedom and tyranny.”



Kemper said the move to seize bank accounts of people involved or those who merely maybe just sent in a donation, is dystopian and terrifying.



“The implications for the cooperation of the banks and the rhetoric (Deputy Prime Minister) Chrystia Freeland used is very concerning.”



”The message and request of the convoy is simple: end all mandates. No more masks, no more mandated jabs, no more travel restrictions, no more mandated testing, and no more proof of jab.”