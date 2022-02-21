Just Getting Started

Fred Jewett
7hEdited

Kyle Kemper also stated that his half brother Justin takes his orders from the Bilderberg Group.

Justin is a WEF tool.

Fred Jewett
7h

I sent money to support the convoy. Fortunately my bank account was not touched.

I drove the 401 highway on the day the US truckers were coming across at Windsor. It was amazing to see dozens to hundreds of Convoy supporters on every bridge on the 401 from the 402 junction in London to Woodstock where I got off the 401. They braved 10 deg. F. weather, many dressed in red and many many waving Canadian flags. It was an organic uprising of support for the truckers.

There were even 200 people standing on the side of the 401 at Woodstock inches from the pavement which is illegal. We all slowed down to be safe to the convoy supporters.

The most I remember seeing a fallen police officer get was 2 cruisers on each of 2 bridges. The convoy supporters on the bridges numbered in the thousands.

